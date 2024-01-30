Ariana Madix debuts to a standing ovation in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Madix is now part of the Great White Way.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made her Broadway debut on Jan. 29, starring as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.”

Madix received a huge bouquet of flowers for her performance at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City. Madix’s “Pump” costars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay were in attendance, along with Madix’s mom Tanya.

Madix had long dreamed of being on Broadway and was a theater major at Flagler College in St. Augustine, FL.

After moving to Los Angeles, she landed a spot on “Vanderpump Rules.” She was famously betrayed by her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, who had an affair with her best friend while filming Season 10 of the Bravo show.

“Chicago” has won six Tony Awards, including best revival. It was originally choreographed by Bob Fosse.

A few audience members too to Instagram to comment on a video of Madi’x curtain call, with one writing, “I was there ! Arianna killed it!”

Another wrote of Madix’s unusual path to Broadway, “She turned those lemons into the biggest glass of lemonade you ever seen. Drink up, girl!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.