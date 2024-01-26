How Kingsley Ben-Adir transformed into Bob Marley on the set of ‘Barbie’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It sounds like Kingsley Ben-Adir can thank Greta Gerwig, in part, for his transformative performance in “Bob Marley: One Love.”

The actor, who portrays the iconic reggae singer in the new film, told the BBC that when he accepted the role, he couldn’t sing, dance or play the guitar as it called for.

He also only had 10 weeks to prepare – and he was on the set of “Barbie” playing Basketball Ken at the time.

In stepped “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig, who not only gave him permission to study for the Bob Marley role during breaks, she also built him “a ‘Bob Station’ in Barbie-land, right behind the Mojo Dojo Casa.”

“I was full of nervous energy and wanting to get straight to work,” Ben-Adir said.

Fortunately, filming for the Marley movie got pushed back from the summer to December, giving Ben-Adir more time to prepare.

“Bob Marley: One Love” is due to be in theaters Valentine’s Day.

