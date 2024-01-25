Justin Timberlake debuts ‘Selfish’ bop and video

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Justin Timberlake is back.

The singer and actor dropped a new single and accompanying video on Thursday.

“Selfish” tells the story of someone loving someone so much that it is exactly that. The accompanying visuals are a “video within a video,” with Timberlake seen filming the project.

In April, Timberlake’s collaborator and friend, producer Timbaland, told Variety he was working with the singer on Timberlake’s first album since 2019’s, “Man of the Woods.”

“It’s fun Justin — it’s like “FutureSex /LoveSounds” but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music,” Timbaland said. “Music is a young sport, and you have to keep it fun — fun and young.”

“Selfish” is reportedly the first single off of his upcoming album, “Everything I Thought It Was.”

Timberlake debuted the song last week at a special concert held in his hometown of Memphis.

