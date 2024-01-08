Jodie Foster describes what she finds ‘really annoying’ about working with Gen Z

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Jodie Foster has a few opinions about Gen Z.

The Oscar-winning actress gave an interview to The Guardian in which she described an observation she’s noticed among some members of Gen Z – the group born after 1996 and through 2010 – who she has worked with.

“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” Foster said. “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

Foster, a former child actor herself, had some life advice for younger artists, saying,”I do a lot of reaching out to young actresses. I’m compelled. Because it was hard growing up.”

She said she tries to share insight she wished she had been given while coming up in the entertainment industry.

“They need to learn how to relax, how to not think about it so much, how to come up with something that’s theirs,” Foster said, adding, “I can help them find that, which is so much more fun than being, with all the pressure behind it, the protagonist of the story.”

One Gen Z-er who Foster admires is British actor Bella Ramsey, who stars in “The Last of Us.” She asked Ramsey to introduce her at Elle magazine’s recent Women in Hollywood event.

Foster has gotten praise for her supporting role in the Netflix biographical film, “Nyad.”

She also stars in the fourth season of HBO’s “True Detective,” airing on Jan. 14.

