Golden Globes 2024: See the full list of winners

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The 81st Golden Globe Awards are being presented Sunday night in Los Angeles.

See below for a full list of nominees. The winners will be indicated in bold and updated live throughout the night.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” *WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” *WINNER

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, “1923”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma Stone, “The Curse”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun, “Beef” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef” *WINNER

Best Television Series Drama

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *WINNER

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Television

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” *WINNER

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”

“Ted Lasso”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Barry”

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon” *WINNER

Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“American Fiction”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Air”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

“Anatomy of a Fall” *WINNER

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Past Lives”

“Anatomy of a Fall” *WINNER

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen, “She Came to Me”

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker “The Super Mario Bros. Move”

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz, “Rustin”

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, “Barbie”

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”*WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” *WINNER

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”

Matt Damon, “Air”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Boy and the Heron” *WINNER

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” *WINNER

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.