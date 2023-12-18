As a jury deliberates his legal fate, industry sources say Jonathan Majors’ Hollywood career is in jeopardy

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Jonathan Majors was on the cusp of becoming one of Hollywood’s A-list stars. The 34-year-old would likely have been campaigning for an Oscar for his role as a body builder in the Sundance breakout “Magazine Dreams” and preparing for production on a role that would have turned him into a household name: Marvel’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Instead, the star of “Creed III” and “Lovecraft Country” is awaiting a verdict as a New York jury deliberates his fate on charges of domestic violence. Majors denies all allegations and has pleaded not guilty.

“The trial has illuminated a fair amount of stuff regardless of the verdict,” one studio executive told CNN. “What came out is problematic for him, particularly for a brand like Marvel or Disney – at least in the near term.”

Regardless of the trial outcome, entertainment is an industry heavily based on image and public persona. Prior to his legal troubles, Majors was primed to become one of Hollywood’s next big leading men. Disney cast him as the villainous character “Kang,” making him the face of a franchise that stands to earn billions.

Now, Disney will have to grapple with the decision whether or not to cut him loose.

Hollywood loves a comeback story but with troubling allegations of harassment and assault against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Majors’ career prospects are now in question.

After his arrest, the fallout was swift. The US Army announced that an ad campaign starring Majors would be pulled, and the actor was dropped by his publicist and management firm, CNN has confirmed. Majors remains on the roster at talent agency WME but that relationship could soon dissolve, CNN has learned.

The agency is in wait-and-see mode, closely monitoring the trial and anticipating Marvel’s ultimate decision on Majors’.

“If Marvel drops him, that would be a big indicator of his future,” an agency source told CNN. “If he’s found guilty… there’s nothing to represent.”

Neither Disney nor WME have publicly commented on Majors’ allegations.

