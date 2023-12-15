Sharon Osbourne says getting surgery on her face was ‘the worst thing I ever did’

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

London (CNN) — Sharon Osbourne has said that having cosmetic surgery on her face was “the worst thing I ever did.”

Osbourne, the British-born former “America’s Got Talent” judge, who is married to Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, has had facelifts, Botox, fillers, “lifts” to her legs and arms, a tummy tuck following gastric-band surgery, breast implants and a neck lift.

The television personality mused in her 2013 autobiography: “Every time you go under the knife for vanity, you are slicing off yet more of your self-worth.”

Still, in 2021, she had more surgery on her face, something she now sees as “the worst thing that I ever did.

“I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected,” she said in an interview with the Times of London, published Friday.

She said she had the procedures because of “Vanity. Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age,’” she told the Times. “But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me,” she added.

Osbourne also spoke about her use of Ozempic, the diabetes medication that has taken off as a weight loss drug, noting that her husband and son are worried because they believe she doesn’t eat enough.

“Everybody was on it and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll have a bit of that.’ And so this is the outcome,” she said. “It’s been a year in December since I started to diet and I’ve lost 42lb. I can’t seem to put weight back on, which is a luxury, but also it’s like, be careful what you wish for.”

Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy work by mimicking a hormone that the body naturally makes to slow the passage of food through the stomach, which helps people feel fuller longer.

In a previous interview with Piers Morgan in September, Osbourne said that taking the medication, she endured a few weeks “where I felt nauseous the whole time” and said she was also often thirsty, but had no desire to eat.

That lack of desire, she told Morgan, is “why I keep saying you’ve got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it and it’s not right.”

