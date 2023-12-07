Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson look pretty friendly

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Are they or aren’t they?

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson are the latest celebrities to have people playing the dating guessing game.

The pair were recently photographed by TMZ, holding hands while walking in Joshua Tree, California.

Jackson, best known for his role as Pacey Witter on “Dawson’s Creek,” had been married to “Queen & Slim” actress Jodie Turner-Smith. She reportedly filed for divorce in October, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

They were married for more than three years and are the parents of a young daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Also in October, Nyong’o posted a lengthy note on her verified Instagram account to announce split from boyfriend Selema Masekela, a television host and sports commentator.

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way,’” she wrote. “But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

The “Us” star and Jackson were recently spotted at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles with a group. Nyong’o and Monáe are close friends.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Nyong’o and Jackson for comment.

