BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enlist for South Korean military service

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Four more members of South Korean boy band BTS are set to start their compulsory military service as the group’s hiatus continues.

This means all seven members of BTS are now either serving in the South Korean military or in the process of enlisting.

“We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process,” the band’s music label BIGHIT Music wrote in a statement.

“The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course,” it added.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists,” the statement continued.

Military service is mandatory in South Korea, where almost all able-bodied men are required to serve in the army for 18 months by the time they are 28 years old.

South Korea’s parliament passed a bill in 2020 allowing pop stars – namely those who “excel in popular culture and art” – to defer their service until the age of 30.

In October 2022, the label announced that members of the band would embark on military service, with Jin, the oldest member, the first to start the process.

Jin turned 30 in 2022, and the band also announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects in June that year.

Members J-Hope and Suga enlisted earlier this year.

BTS is expected to reconvene as a group around 2025, according to BIGHIT Music.

The record label said it has been looking at the timing of the band’s military service, “to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men,” and it said the time was “now.”

BTS formed in 2013 with seven members: RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook.

The band went on to achieve global fame, with number one singles in more than 100 countries around the world.

In 2022, BTS was the 5th most streamed artist in the world on Spotify, and the most streamed K-pop artist.

The-CNN-Wire

