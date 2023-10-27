Jonathan Majors’ bodybuilding movie pulled from Disney release schedule ahead of actor’s assault trial

By Dan Heching, CNN

Disney has removed a film project starring actor Jonathan Majors – who is set to stand trial for assault next month – from its release calendar.

“Magazine Dreams,” a movie﻿ in which Majors plays an amateur bodybuilder, was originally slated for release on December 8. In an email shared with CNN on Friday, the studio indicated the film no longer has a release date.

The movie was directed by Elijah Bynum and also stars Haley Bennett. It was acquired by Searchlight after receiving acclaim at Sundance earlier this year.

Other schedule changes noted in Disney’s email included the studio’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White” starring Rachel Zegler, which has been pushed back one year from March 2024 to March 2025.

Majors, who appeared in this year’s “Creed III” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” is charged with assault and aggravated harassment related to a March 25 incident involving his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Earlier this week, a New York judge denied a motion to dismiss the assault case against actor Majors, moving the case forward to trial, which is expected to begin on November 29.

Through his attorney, Majors has denied the allegations against him.

CNN has previously reached out to representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to CNN in August that Majors “has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart” as a result of the charges.

Majors was featured in “Quantumania” as one of the the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major villains, and has portrayed a version of the character over both seasons of the Disney+ Marvel series “Loki.”

The character, known as Kang, is also currently set to be featured in two upcoming “Avengers” sequels for Marvel, scheduled in 2026 and 2027.

CNN’s Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.

