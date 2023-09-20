Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner having a girls’ night out has delighted the internet

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Oh to have been a fly on the wall in New York City on Tuesday night.

Weeks after Joe Jonas and his wife “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner split, she was photographed stepping out to dinner in the Big Apple with Taylor Swift.

You read that right.

Swift famously dated Jonas, who is a member of the Jonas Brothers trio, back in 2008.

Since their breakup occurred just before the release of her “Fearless” album, people have had endless fun trying to figure out which of the songs on there may have been inspired by Jonas.

Theirs was initially not the friendliest breakup, and the general consensus has been that “You All Over Me” and “Mr. Perfectly Fine” were about Jonas – though that’s never been confirmed by Swift and the two have made peace over the years.

More recently, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The pair share two young daughters.

So, to see Swift and Turner, arms linked and stepping out on the town Tuesday night, was too too much for some. The two women were even photographed giving each other a huge hug.

“Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner really just did the most iconic thing possible,” one person tweeted. “Alexa, play Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Far from there being any bad blood between the two, Turner reportedly posted on social media “It’s not NOT a bop @TaylorSwift,” about “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” Swift reposted and added, “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north” in reference to Turner’s famous “GOT” role.

But not everyone loved seeing the pair appearing to be in solidarity.

“Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner publicly going out to dinner together was very calculated and I feel uncomfy about it as a Jonas fan,” one person tweeted.

Now we await to see if Swift writes a song about it all.

