Vanna White will continue to serve as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host through 2026

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Pat Sajak may be saying goodbye to “Wheel of Fortune” next year, but his longtime co-host Vanna White is sticking around for the time being.

In a news release sent to CNN on Tuesday, a representative for Sony Pictures Studios – the studio that produces “Wheel” – confirmed that White has extended her contract for two years and that she’ll remain on the show through the 2025-2026 season.

White will continue to flip the letters on the famous wordplay game show as it goes through a major transition next year, when Sajak takes his final spin as host and Ryan Seacrest steps in to take his place.

Sajak announced in June that he’d be retiring after this current season wraps up, saying on X (formerly Twitter), “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

The iconic TV duo of Sajak and White have co-hosted the Emmy-winning game show for over 40 years, and stand as two of the longest-serving hosts of any television program in the game show category.

White has turned the letters on the game board as contestants attempt to solve word puzzles on “Wheel” for over 7,000 episodes, providing banter with Sajak along the way while never wearing the same outfit twice (except for that one time).

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.