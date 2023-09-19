Bijou Phillips files for divorce from Danny Masterson

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from embattled actor Danny Masterson, according to public records.

Phillips filed a petition for divorce on Monday in Santa Barbara. The pair were married in 2011 and share one daughter together.

The filing comes less than two weeks after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his conviction on two rape counts.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” Peter Lauzon, Phillips’ attorney, told CNN in a statement on Tuesday, adding, “this period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family.”

CNN has reached out to a legal representative for Masterson for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.