‘The Simpsons’ will team up with Loki for a new short

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Yay, synergy!

Building on the buzz created from its “Simpsons”-“Star Wars” team-up, Disney+ announced on Wednesday its next short will bring the beloved Loki into the animated world of “The Simpsons.”

The Marvel-themed short will premiere on Disney+ on July 7.

“The Good, the Bart and the Loki” will find the God of Mischief teaming up with TV’s most mischievous minor Bart Simpson “in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains,” according to a release from Disney+.

Tom Hiddleston will voice Loki in the short.

“The Simpsons” executive producer Al Jean, when speaking to CNN around the release of “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap,'” had said more collaborations between “The Simpsons” and properties from the Disney universe were in the works.

“It’s really a great set of material,” he said at the time.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes available on Wednesdays.

