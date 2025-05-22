Disneyland Resort celebrates 70 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. - It's a party 70 years in the making and the festivities will last through the summer of 2026.

Disneyland Resort kicked off it's 70th Anniversary Celebration featuring several highlights including:

-A new 'World of Color Happiness' water show debuts at Disney California Adventure Park.

(Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

-The 'Paint the Night' parade returns to Disneyland Park featuring eight vibrant floats with more than one million LED lights.

(Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

-“The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade” daytime processional and “Tapestry of Happiness” nighttime projection show on the façade of “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park, plus "Celebrate Happy: A Little Bit of Magic Every Night"projections on the façade of Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure Park.

-“Celebrate Happy,” a new theme song performed by the Jonas Brothers, can be heard in

various new entertainment experiences.

Since Walt Disney first opened the doors back in 1955, Disneyland Resort has expanded to include two theme parks, three hotels and the Downtown Disney District.

Now through August 14th, 2025 guests can visit the Disneyland Resort for as low as $100 per day with a 4-day, 1-park per day ticket, or as low as $120 per day with a 3-day, 1-park per day ticket.

For more information visit Disneyland.com