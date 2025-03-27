Country Music Awards nominates California Mid-State Fair for Best Fair/Rodeo

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles has been nominated by the Academy of Country Music (AMC) for Best Fair/Rodeo of the Year.

The local event is nominated alongside other popular fairs and rodeos around the country including Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming and the grand Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas.

The Mid-State Fair has been nominated by the AMC before back in 2021 and 2019.

The 60th AMC Awards will take place on May 8th, 2025 and will be hosted by country icon, Reba McEntire.

The California Mid-State Fair will take place in Paso Robles from July 16-27th, 2025 and will feature lots of food, attractions, competitions, and musical performances from Keith Urban, Flo Rida, and many more!