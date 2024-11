SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Three Santa Barbara Sopranos sang solos and duos, too, at their Sunday night show at SOHO Restaurant & Music Club.

The sopranos include Anikka Abbott, Deborah Bertling and Vivian Vega Rangel.

Edward Giron emceed the show and told stories about the famous songs from film and Broadway.

The sopranos started performing together during Old Spanish Days in August and fans hope they keep doing shows.