Lobero Block Party puts on a show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Big Bad Voodoo Daddy kicked off the Lobero Theatre's block party on Saturday in Santa Barbara.

The Lobero put on the free show to celebrate the historic building's centennial.

Swing dancers danced on the sidewalk while the band with local roots played.

Volunteer ushers enjoyed it, too.

"So Nice to have live music outside in Santa Barbara, in fact as I was coming here I noticed how many more people were on the street today and I am wondering if we didn't actually bring more tourists in because of it," said usher Michael Lynch.

Earl Minnis Presents and Lobero Theatre Foundation put the production together.

John Palminteri served as emcee.

Palminteri encouraged people to enjoy State Street while crews set up the outdoor stage for the Ozomatli.

The band known for incorporating salsa, funk and hip hop had everyone on their feet.

After the show people didn't seen to want to leave.