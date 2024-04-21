Def Leppard fans line up at Salzer’s Records to see guitarist Phil Collen play and sign autographs

VENTURA, Calif.-Fans lined up outside Salzer's Records in Ventura on Sunday to see Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen play and sing a few of their hit songs.

The guitarist, 66, from Hackney, London, brought out a a couple of guitars including new one that his son named Leo.

He encouraged the audience to clap and sing along.

After a quick jam session Collen signed autographs on guitars, jackets, posters and albums and a guitar pick.

He told a fan asking for advice that people who want to get into the music business should learn how to sing.

People from up and down the coast including Santa Barbara and Santa Monica attended the event at Salzer's Records.

The store gave Def Leppard fans Pyromania posters to celebrate the album's upcoming 40th anniversary.

"This is awesome what a great opportunity o see phil up close and pliten to him play and just be human and hang out with us really a cool opportunity," said Pete Jensen of Camarillo.

Jensen wanted him to sign a cassette tape, but couldn't find the cover.

He plans to frame the poster.

Salzer's owner Brandon Salzer said people lined up around the building on Saturday, too.

"We also had that yesterday for Record Store Day where it was wrapped around twice if only it were everyday."

Record Store Day celebrates independent record stores.

Brandon late father Jim Salzer created the business.

Salzer said his dad would have loved introducing Collen, like he did.

People of all ages attended the in-store performance and signing.

They consider the store by the 101 and Victoria intersection in Ventura a local treasure.