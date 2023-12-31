New Year’s Eve with The Symphony fills the Granada Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Symphony fans enjoyed a evening of pop, rock, Broadway and classical music at the Granada Theatre on New Year's Eve.

The Santa Barbara crowd applauded as conductor and host Andrew Lipke sang "Feeling Good."

Lipke even got the audience to join in.

Christina Maxwell also sang during the program.

The nonprofit is close to its 100,000 fundraising goal that the musicians hope to raise before midnight.

It was $11,000 shy when the show opened.

The money raised will help introduce 3rd-graders to instruments and will enable the symphony to uplift the community in the new year and beyond.

People interested in giving may visit Donate.TheSymphony.org