GoFundMe, and concert benefits The Molly Ringwald Project drummer Lasse Bertelsen

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A GoFundMe and a benefit concert took place for a local drummer with stage 4 prostate cancer.

Sarah Sheppard organized a GoFundMe for her stepfather, Lasse Bertelsen, known as LB.

And his band mates from The Molly Ringwald Project and other musicians put on a benefit show at the Lost Chord in Solvang.

He watched the tribute via Facebook.

This month Lasse was moved from palliative care at home, to the Serenity House in Santa Barbara.

Fans of the The Molly Ringwald Project turned out to help raised funds to help him and his family cover mounting medical expensive.

The Lost Chord Guitars venue in Solvang had no cover charge.

"I ijust want to thank all of you for supporting our beautiful friend LP, he is in his last stages of life but his spirits are so high and the turnout has been amazing," said Lost Chord owner Chris Pelonis, "You can venmo (@Stacey-Bertelsen) and support his family."

His 19-year-old son was at the show, too.

The Molly Ringwald Project's bass player Rob Cantrell could feel the love for LP.

"Just want to thank everyone for coming out, it was a great show of support from the community everybody who loved LP who has played with him," said Cantrell, "He was our drummer for 9 years, never missed a gig, until he got sick and he still didn't miss this gig because he was there with us through Facetime and through spirit."

The band that covers plenty of 80's music and much more got its name from the actress who made it big during that decade.

The Love for Lasse gofundme.com has raised more than half its $30,000 goal.

