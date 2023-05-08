Comedian Brian Regan to stop at Solvang Festival Theater and Fremont Theater in fall 2023 tour

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Stand-up comedian Brian Regan announced he will stop by the Solvang Festival Theater as well as the Fremont Theater as a part of his 2023 fall tour.

The comedian will have a show in Solvang on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Regan, known for his specials "The Epitome of Hyperbole" and "I Walked on the Moon," has been on tour since 2005, according to the production company Live Nation.

Tickets for the Solvang show are available now.

Tickets for the September show at the Fremont will go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m.

To buy tickets and see Regan's full tour dates, visit brianregan.com.