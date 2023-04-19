Rio Mesa High School Jazz band preparing to perform with Ladd McIntosh Big Band

OXNARD, Calif. – Ladd McIntosh Big Band and Rio Mesa High School Band are inviting music lovers to a Jazz Festival next Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Students have been rehearsing every morning for the show that will take place in the Pacifica High School Auditorium at 600 E. Gonzales Road.

Student said the tickets sales will benefit their music programs.

"This helps out our jazz band and our marching band, tall flags, this will help fund raise for band camp this summer and any field trips and competitions we have," said Tatyana Ramirez.

The Rio Mesa High Junior, who plays the flute, said she is excited for the festival and prom this weekend.

Drum Major Daniel Lopez said, "We actually have a full ensemble, which is crazy, because last year we barely had any people, that is what I am most excited about."

Dylan Gruber agreed.

"I am excited to play with a lot of good musicians and have fun playing piano and flute, it is super fun to play with a bunch of people," said Gruber.

McIntosh is a friend of their teacher Bruce Edmiston who sits in with the band.

The school recently received some new instruments and their rehearsal room is full of trophies they have won over the years.

Tickets range from $10-$20 and can be bought at the door.

For more ticket information, click here or call 805-278-5500.

