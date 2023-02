SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-La Boheme hosted its second annual Mardi Gras celebration and fundraiser at the Carriage Museum in Santa Barbara on the Friday night before Fat Tuesday.

The evening presented by Terea Nowak and Rick Oshay included a parade with dozens of dancers.

Father Larry Gosselin gave the blessing.

David Postada's Big Easy catered the event.

For more information about La Boheme visit https://labohemedance.com