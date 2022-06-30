PCPA kicks off much-anticipated summer season with The Sound of Music

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The curtain rises on the much-anticipated summer season for PCPA this week with the Sound of Music beginning a one-month run inside the Marian Theatre.

The beloved musical will run in Santa Maria from June 30 through July 31.

Typically, PCPA relocates to the famed Solvang Festival Theater for its summer season.

However, the nearly 50-year venue is undergoing extensive renovations. A $4.7 million dollar project is modernizing the outdoor theater, which will enhance the overall audience experience.

The 10-month long project will soon be completed, allowing for PCPA to remount Into the Woods at the Festival Theater from August 11 through September 4.

Into the Woods previously played in the Marian Theatre from April 28 through May 15.

Native Gardens will run in Santa Maria from August 25 through September 3, followed by a run in Solvang from September 9 through September 17.

The Agitators, which was originally slated to run in June, will instead be shown in Severson Theatre from October 13 through October 30.

For ticket information, visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office (805) 922-8313.

Box Office hours are Wednesday through Sunday 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.