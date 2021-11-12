Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled the pop singer’s life and money for nearly 14 years. The move by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, then buck legal norms to achieve it. Now for the first time since 2008, she is free to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions without court oversight. The courtroom battles could continue, however. Spears’ attorney has vowed to keep investigating her father’s handling of the conservatorship even after it ends.