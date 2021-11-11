San Marcos students perform ‘Clue’ in an auditorium with a full cast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The San Marcos High School theater department is performing “Clue.”

Based on the classic board game, the comedic murder mystery follows six mysterious guests who gather together for a unusual dinner party where their host turns up dead.

Everyone is a suspect and it's up to the audience to figure out who did it, where and with what.

There are only two performances left with the shows taking place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.