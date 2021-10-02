Salzer’s Video prepares to close, while Salzer’s Records stays open

Entertainment

VENTURA, Calif.-Valentine Road in Ventura has been home to Salzer's for decades.

There is Salzer's Video on one side of Victoria Ave. and Salzer's Records on the other side.

But video store that lasted longer than others across the country is now liquidating.

Jim Salzer passed away in March of 2020 and his family is now running the stores.

His son Brandon dropped off more videos to sell for $5 each on Saturday.

Items will be discounted even more next week.

Salzer wants to thank all of their longtime customers

"Thank you to all our customers, we held out as long as we could, it is what it is, as much as I hate that expression."

He hopes people will continue to shop at the Salzer's Records.

"The record store is doing very health, though remember to shop local and to support independent retail adn we really help design what our retail landscape looks like by where we spent out dollars."

For more information visit salzers.com