‘Jeopardy’ champion from Goleta remembers Alex Trebek after host’s death

GOLETA, Calif. - 'Jeopardy' fans and former contestants are mourning the loss of beloved host Alex Trebek, who passed away Sunday at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Among them is Lori Goodman from Goleta, who is Executive Director of the Isla Vista Youth Projects. Goodman appeared on 'Jeopardy' the fall of 2018, winning her first episode to become a champion.

She says it was a thrilling experience, and that meeting Trebek was special.

“One of the things I remember about Alex Trebek was during the time he did Q&A with the audience,” she said. “He noticed my son Elon’s bright tie-dye t-shirt. And although most of the audience was asking him questions, he stopped and asked my son a question about his t-shirt.”

Goodman also says Trebek helped her through the contestant interview portion of the show, which she called the most "nerve-racking" part of the experience.

"That's really the only time that contestants get to speak to Alex," she said. "I was so nervous during the contestant interview, but Alex did everything he could to put me at ease and to joke with me."

Goodman is sending well-wishes to all of those impacted by Trebek's passing.

"The entire community of former 'Jeopardy' contestants is connected with one another," she said. "We are mourning today. We send his family, the contestant coordinators and all the people who work on the show our deepest condolences. Alex, we love you."