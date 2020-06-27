Indoor Santa Barbara movie theaters begin to reopen

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Movie theaters in Santa Barbara are graduatlly reopening.

The Riviera Theatre is open now.

Others will reopen soon:

July 10: Metro 4 Theatres Santa Barbara , Camino Real Cinemas Goleta

July 17: Fairview Theatre Goleta, Fiesta 4 Theatre Santa Barbara

July 24: Paseo Nuevo Cinemas

July 31: Arlington Theatre

Metropolitan Theatres encourages guests to purchase tickets online in advance through their website. They say auditoriums have reduced capacities with separation between each party/guest.

"Face masks where required are to be worn at all times in the theatre except when seated in the auditoriums," the Metro website said.