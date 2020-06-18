Kenny Loggins live pay-per-view concert to benefit The Lobero Theatre

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The COVID-19 Pandemic is taking a toll on venues that rely on live performances and other entertainment. One way to survive is go live online with 'contactless performances.'

The Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara reported its lost more than a million dollars in revenue since the health crisis began and its future is uncertain. Even when it does reopen at some point, the audience will be reduced to meet physical distancing guidelines and that impacts revenue as well.

That's were producer/director Byl Carruthers comes in. He approached the Lobero about doing live, inexpensive pay-per-view concerts which support the artists and the venue and provide live entertainment for the fans.

Kenny Loggins performs at "The Music of Footloose"

The Kenny Loggins 'unplugged' live stream event will happen Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. PST from the Lobero with no audience in the historic theatre. The pay-per-view price is $15 and proceeds benefit The Lobero Theatre and NIVA (The National Independent Venue Association). Supporters can watch the concert live and for 72 hours after the event. Organizers say strict safety and sanitation protocols will also be followed to protect everyone involved with the production.

“Since the pandemic started, the artists’ free "livestreams-from-home” have helped us all get along, but venues and artists need a sustainable model to survive! If we can’t make this work, a lot of venues aren’t going to make it.… We’re hoping to create a template that can work for The Lobero, and others, as well,” said Carruthers who is producing and directing Live from the Lobero.

His safety-centric production model involves a forensically small crew using various assigned entrances. In addition to PPE, temperature, and symptom checks while entering the building, all crew members will bring their own food and remain in their specific space for the entire production. Some of the technicians perform their tasks from individual rooms. Others never come within 15 feet of the artists.

Loggins, who is a Santa Barbara area resident, has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy's. He's had many huge hits over the years including, “This Is It,” “I’m Alright,” “Footloose" and “Danger Zone.” Loggins regularly lends his musical talent and generous heart to support youth-based programs like Make a Wish, Toys for Tots, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, and Little Kids Rock. In 2016, he was honored with a Humanitarian of the Year Award from Little Kids Rock for his extensive commitment to children’s causes.

For more information and buy tickets go to Lobero.org.