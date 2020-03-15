Pandemic inspires song: If Only Love Spread Like a Virus

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The Coronavirus pandemic inspired a song called, "If Only Love Spread Like a Virus."

It could be on the way to becoming a quarantine hit

Musicians Sam Glaser and Anthony Marx, saw some of their gigs canceled due to the virus. They wrote the song and decided to record it and share it on social media.

Glaser is on piano and Marx is on guitar. Together they laid down the tracks in Los Angeles.

If listeners share it on YouTube and Facebook it just might go viral.