Santa Barbara Public Library Kicks Off I Love My Library Campaign

Published 7:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. )KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Public Library's I Love My Library campaign

has kicked off.

The library encourages the community to share Valentine-themed messages during the first two weeks of February.

The messages will be presented at the library during National Library Week in April.

Messages can be collected at more than 60 businesses, organizations, and schools throughout Santa Barbara.

The recent sold-out screening of documentary “The Librarians” was in partnership with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where visitors participated in the library campaign.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

