Spare Change, Big Hearts: Santa Barbara Shoppers Help Hospice This Holiday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At the checkout counter, kindness is ringing up fast this holiday season. Customers at one of the city’s most beloved family-owned stores are rounding up their purchases to support Hospice of Santa Barbara, helping provide grief counseling and comfort to families in need.

For decades, the Home Improvement Center has been a cornerstone of the community – now, the store is proving that even spare change can make a big difference.

“We’ve been here for decades, and our customers are like family. Helping hospice just comes from the heart,” said a longtime employee.

Shoppers say giving back is easy and rewarding. “It’s so simple to round up a few cents — and it feels good knowing it’s helping someone,” one customer said.

“It’s incredible to watch people open their hearts — one checkout at a time,” added another customer.

Hospice of Santa Barbara reports that all funds raised through the initiative go directly to supporting those in need, especially during the holiday season when grief can feel especially heavy. “This generosity helps us reach people who might otherwise face loss alone,” said a hospice representative.

From the bustling aisles of the Home Improvement Center to families across Santa Barbara, every small contribution is turning spare change into hope.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.