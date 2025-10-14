County Celebrates Local Search & Rescue Hero with Lifetime Achievement Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – One of Santa Barbara County's local heroes was honored Friday evening with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary dedication to the community. Nelson Trichler, a 44-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, received the award at a fundraising barbecue held at the Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Museum.

Trichler has been a part of over 3,000 search and rescue missions across the state since joining the then-Los Padres Search and Rescue Team in 1981. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office says Trichler has played a pivotal role in the team's operations, securing modern vehicles and equipment, improving procedures, and developing the county's evacuation zone system used during wildfires and other disasters.

“Nelson Trichler is a gifted servant leader – someone who has a strong desire to serve others and to put their needs above his own,” said Sheriff Bill Brown in presenting the award. “He fosters a culture of trust and empowerment, and he encourages communication and collaboration. His success is really measured by the Team’s long track record of success.”

Trichler helped the SAR program at Channel Islands National Park – mentoring numerous SAR members. His work continues to shape how the team responds to emergencies throughout the county.

Nelson Trichler remains an active member of the team, now serving as President of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team.

You can learn more about Nelson in a Youtube video here.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

