No One Dies Alone: Local Volunteers Bring Comfort in Life’s Final Moments

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - For some, the final hours of life can be the loneliest.

In Santa Barbara, volunteers are stepping in to make sure no one faces that moment alone.

The No One Dies Alone program trains community members to sit with patients who have no family or friends nearby. Volunteers visit assisted living and memory care facilities, offering comfort through companionship, hand-holding, or simply sitting quietly by a bedside.

The program just renewed a partnership with Hospice of Santa Barbara and hopes to expand to reach even more patients in need.

Organizers say raising awareness is key to finding more volunteers — so that in Santa Barbara, no one spends their last moments without dignity, compassion, and company.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.