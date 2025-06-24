Meathead Movers on ‘Diaper Duty’ in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Due to sweeping budget cuts coming from the Trump administration, critical community services such as Pregnancy and Parenting Support (PPS) of SLO county are being impacted.

The non-profit organization has been providing care and resources to pregnant mothers and their families in SLO county for over four decades.

In the wake of President Trump's indiscriminate federal cuts, they're experiencing a tangible shortage of diapers and other critical childcare supplies.

In partnership with Meathead Movers, they're running a donation drive this week on the Central Coast, in an effort to combat the shortage and continue their vital services.

This is another item on Meathead Movers' growing list of charitable donations, and the effort has the potential of growing beyond the confines of SLO county.

Residents of north SLO county may have seen them Monday at the Paso Robles Walmart, today they're set up at the Arroyo Grande Walmart on West Branch Street. On Wednesday – the last day of the drive –they will be at the Target on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

