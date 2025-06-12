‘ICE out of 805’ Press Conference in Santa Maria Urges Protection for Farmworkers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Several organizations including: CAUSE, MICOP, FLA, The FUND for Santa Barbara, the 805 Immigrant Coalition, and community partners gathered at the Joseph Centeno Government building in Santa Maria on Thursday.

It was a small, peaceful and smoothly presented rally raising awareness of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity right here in Santa Maria, which the coalition finds to be as unjust as larger-scale raids in bigger cities.

At least 40 farmworkers were detained two days ago, and it could have been more if the employers hadn't denied ICE's entry.

According to leaders who spoke at the conference, many immigrant workers are suffering injustice due to errors, delays, and miscommunications from immigration offices, a significant portion of which date back to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Immigration attorney, Maria Salguero, says a significant number of immigrants have been unaware that they missed an immigration hearing, hence the surprise when ICE comes to detain them.

The coalition urges city, county, and state leaders to restrict ICE and the federal government from exercising indiscriminate, one-size-fits-all operations, and remember that this issue is complex, nuanced, and should be handled on a case-by-case basis.

