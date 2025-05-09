Skip to Content
Veterans get Multiple Services in One Location During a Special ‘Stand Down’ Day

Veterans Stand Down
today at 11:54 am
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Veterans are learning more about their benefits and the services available for them at a special "stand down" day.

It is taking place at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Barbara.

Different groups and non-profits specializing in veteran's services will be in one place to answer questions and provide help in a collaborated way.

Many vets showing up are looking for the outreach, a support group, and to learn about and new benefits.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

