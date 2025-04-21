Skip to Content
Candelight vigil held for artist Danny Meza

Published 9:04 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-An artist known for his mural outside a local market is being mourned.

Danny Meza painted the mural with a famous quote by Nelson Mandela on the side of Brownie's Market years ago.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite," said Mandela, who along with South African politician F.W. de Klerk won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for working to end apartheid in South Africa.

Meza is also remembered for being a talented tattoo artist.

Friends shared stories about him during a candlelight vigil on the corner of De La Vina and Haley Streets on Monday night.

Details of his death in San Diego last week have not been released.

Danny Meza was 35.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

