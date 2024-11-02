City of Buellton showcases local artists through “Exploring the Ocean” project

BUELLTON, Calif. – The City of Buellton is honoring local artists monthly through its "Exploring the Ocean" project.

Below is a press release on this month's featured artists:

Each month over the coming year, the City of Buellton will feature a different design and showcase the contributing artists from their community art project - “Exploring the Ocean.” November’s featured art is sponsored by BradKaz Photography: Santa Barbara based Fine Art Photographer and Drone Videographer and includes artwork from: Cookie Sun, Gray Rushing, Stella Carey, and Sheryl Lu. You can see their original artwork at: https://buellton.art/2024-november-ocean-art-feature/ This project is made possible by: Buellton’s Art & Culture Program, the California Nature Art Museum (our nonprofit partner), monthly sponsorships, and the support of the Buellton community. Go to Buellton.Art to: See all of the banners and the original art for each design

Learn about Buellton’s Arts & Culture Program and see how you or your organization can apply for a grant

Visit our “Shop the Art” store, where you can purchase the art on posters, magnets, totes, water bottles, and more.

City of Buellton