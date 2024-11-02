Skip to Content
Community

City of Buellton showcases local artists through “Exploring the Ocean” project

City of Buellton
By
today at 11:44 am
Published 12:32 pm

BUELLTON, Calif. – The City of Buellton is honoring local artists monthly through its "Exploring the Ocean" project.

Below is a press release on this month's featured artists:

Each month over the coming year, the City of Buellton will feature a different design and showcase the contributing artists from their community art project - “Exploring the Ocean.”

November’s featured art is sponsored by BradKaz Photography: Santa Barbara based Fine Art Photographer and Drone Videographer and includes artwork from: Cookie Sun, Gray Rushing, Stella Carey, and Sheryl Lu. You can see their original artwork at: https://buellton.art/2024-november-ocean-art-feature/

This project is made possible by: Buellton’s Art & Culture Program, the California Nature Art Museum (our nonprofit partner), monthly sponsorships, and the support of the Buellton community.

Go to Buellton.Art to:

  • See all of the banners and the original art for each design
  • Learn about Buellton’s Arts & Culture Program and see how you or your organization can apply for a grant
  • Visit our “Shop the Art” store, where you can purchase the art on posters, magnets, totes, water bottles, and more.

City of Buellton

Article Topic Follows: Community
art
BUELLTON
city of buellton
KEYT

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content