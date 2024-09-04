Prototype Ferrari LaFerrari up for auction to help Santa Barbara County First Responders

MONTECITO, Calif. - "I don't think anyone has had a prototype PS1 Ferrari in their auction!"

The nonprofit, One805, opened an online auction Wednesday with $265,000 worth of items including a $2.1 million Ferrari.

"It's meaningful because it's going to help our first responders, "said Richard Weston-Smith, Co-Founder of the nonprofit.

Weston-Smith explained that the Ferrari LaFerrari is a third-phase prototype and Ferrari only built three units like it.

Other items up for auction include two VIP tickets to one of Maroon 5's anticipated 2025 Las Vegas Residency shows with a chance to meet the band after the show, dinner at Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito with football legend Troy Aikman, and two badges to either the 2025 or 2026 Masters Gold Tournament.

This auction is part of the upcoming One805Live concert at Kevin Costner's estate on September 20. The concert will feature artists including Pink, Kenny Loggins, and The Santa Barbara Symphony.

One805 raises money to help Santa Barbara County First Responders buy safety and life-saving equipment and provide counseling.