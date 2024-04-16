Skip to Content
Teams compete in Santa Barbara’s first Kinetic Cake Expo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Five teams competed in Santa Barbara's first kinetic cake expo at the Community Arts Workshop on Saturday.

Teams had to build a human-powered vehicle to transport a cake through a 'cake wash'. The wash featured a pressurized water element and pool noodles on a spinning device.

Most teams built custom bicycles to transports their cakes and one team on roller-skates operating a tall stick-figure holding their cake.

Team 'Runaways' won the "Moxi Kinetic prize" for their ability to keep their cake mostly unscathed and for their fun presentation of their vehicle including a wedding march before riding through the wash.

California’s kinetic sculpture racing began in 1969 when artists Hobart Brown and Jack Mays challenged each other to a race with human-powered sculptures in Ferndale, California, according to press release for the event. 

