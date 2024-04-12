Veteran shares words of wisdom at 102nd birthday in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - "You don't stop!"

That was some of the words of wisdom from local veteran Tom Carvey who celebrated his 102nd birthday at the Friendship Center in Montecito on Thursday.

"Live life in a healthy and productive way," responded Carvey when asked what he tells his six kids, 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren on living a long and happy life.

Carvey celebrated his birthday surrounded by friends at the center and his wife of 51 years, Donna.

The center staff served spaghetti and meatballs for lunch and pieces of birthday cake for dessert after singing happy birthday.

Carvey served as a Lieutenant in the Navy onboard an escort carrier before being reassigned to work in Washington D.C. for the Bureau of Aeronautics during World War II.

"Try to do the right things and try to contribute to the society and the country," added Carvey when asked what he would tell his younger self.

In addition to serving his country in the Navy and working in the Aerospace Industry, Carvey also volunteered to host fundraisers for the Democratic Party and had the opportunity to meet a number of United States Presidents including John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Carter.

Carvey humbly said that he does not have a special formula to living a long life but explained, "If one just lives one's life, it's a fortune."