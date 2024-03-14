Lompoc rolls out new plan to encourage more walking in the city

LOMPOC, Calif. – A multi-agency effort to encourage more walking in Lompoc is rolling out this month.

On Thursday, the City of Lompoc, along with Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO) and Lompoc Unified School District held an community event to kick off Caltrans’ Active Transportation Program.

The community partnership has received nearly $3 million in grant funds from CalTrans' Active Transportation Program to promote safety and walkability in the city.

This funding will be used over the next three years to improve pedestrian infrastructure, plus create enhanced walking accessibility.

According to the city, the Active Transportation Program will implement a comprehensive program including education and outreach events, new sidewalks and crosswalks, as well as the installation of new crosswalk signals, signs, and lighting. The goal is to create a safe and vibrant community where people can easily walk or bike to work, school, or recreation activities.

"We look forward to helping the pedestrian environment improve in Lompoc and are glad for the changes that the new infrastructure and programs will provide," said Lompoc Civil Engineer Joshua Leard.

People who live or work in Lompoc are encouraged to participate in the Active Transportation Program by attending events, spreading the word, and sharing feedback on the issues, concerns and important.