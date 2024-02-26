Long-planned Santa Maria sports complex continues to slowly move forward

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The long-planned Santa Maria sports complex continues to make progress and move forward towards becoming reality.

"The plans are almost completed and we look to break ground later this year while we're still trying to procure some more funding," said Dennis Smitherman, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Recreation Services Manager. "We're a couple million dollars short. We plan to have some fields up and running in the next couple of years."

The project has been in the works for about 10 years and would be built on an undeveloped piece of property that is currently being used for agriculture at the busy intersection of Depot Street and Battles Road, directly across the street from Minami Park.

The overall cost of the project is about $13 million. Amenities that are planned include four sports fields, basketball and futsal courts, outdoor game area, playground, trails, snack bar, restrooms and several other features.

Currently, Santa Maria has secured $9.6 million in funding, leaving the city just over $3 million short of the overall cost of the project.

"If the city can get over the $10 million threshold ,we're going to be able to break ground fairly comfortably while still continuing to seek further money," said Smitherman. "We're going to be able to start building and get the fundamentals of the project, including the infrastructure in some fields, maybe not all the amenities right away while we continue to seek additional funding."