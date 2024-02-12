Artists invited to apply for Arts Making Impact Grant by February 16th

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is inviting artists to apply for the Arts Making Impact grant.

The program aims to support cultural practitioners, artists, and organizations.

Organizers hope funding projects, programs, and activities will enrich the lives of residents throughout Santa Barbara County.

Applicants can apply for up to $5,000, and the deadline to apply is Feb. 16, 2024.

Information and guidelines are available at sbac.ca.gov/county-grants.

Applicants must be based in Santa Barbara County and provide services to Santa Barbara County residents.

This year’s program is limited to arts and culture nonprofit organizations with an annual operating budget under $500,000 or for grassroots projects with nonprofit fiscal sponsorship.

“We are hoping to continue to maximize the available funding to support smaller groups that may not have as many resources,” said Mary Harris, Arts Commission Chair.

The Arts Making Impact (AMI) grant program was established in 2012 via a partnership between the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.

As part of a lease agreement with the County of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Bowl has created a community arts subsidy fund with fifty cents per ticket sold.

The total funding available for this cycle is $50,000.

Since the program was launched in 2012, the Arts Making Impact grant has catalyzed greater community engagement in the arts and culture of our region.

Since the initial grant cycle, many diverse organizations and cultural practitioners have received support to expand resources and increase arts and culture access countywide.

These funds continue to reach communities that have limited resources to support arts and culture opportunities.

The County Arts Commission reviews the grant applications and determines funding awards.

The 15-member body comprises three representatives from each Supervisorial District who have been appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

Proposals that build beneficial collaborations and help to eliminate current barriers to cultural activities such as access to transportation, materials, artists, music, and art instruction to underserved communities are encouraged.

About The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture:

The Office is a Division of the County’s Community Services Department, serving as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County.

The Office represents a longstanding partnership between the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara.

For more than 30 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for Santa Barbara arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives, and projects.

The Office serves as a regional arts agency linked to the California Arts Council through the State and Local Partnership Program (SLPP).

For more information, visit www.sbac.ca.gov.