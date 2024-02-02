Lompoc Theatre Project moving closer to funding next important phase of renovations

LOMPOC, Calif. – The ongoing effort to restore the historic Lompoc Theatre is closing in on a significant financial milestone that will enable project organizers to fund the next important phase of renovations.

The Lompoc Theatre Project non-profit organization that is spearheading the long-running project has announced a recent wave of community support, along with a matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, has pushed the group $350,000 closer to their Phase II fundraising goal.

"The Lompoc Theatre Project is excited to announce that we have done it," Mark Herrier, Executive Director of Lompoc Theatre Project said in a release. "Thanks to the unbelievable response from our supporters, we met the challenge presented to us by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and matched their $150,000 grant officially announced last June. In fact, we raised over $200,000."

The announcement comes soon after Lompoc Theatre Project received a significant financial boost from a pair of grants in November totaling $2,285,000, which were secured in large part from the efforts of Senator Monique Limón and State Assemblymember Gregg Hart.

Phase II of the restoration project is estimated to cost $3 million. According to the Lompoc Theatre Project, work will include the completion of critical structural and interior upgrades that are necessary to enable the venue to host live performances for the first time in over 50 years.

Among the improvements Phase II will feature includes:

Complete office and Tower roof replacement and remediation.

Cleaning and repairing the theatre parking lot and installing exterior restrooms.

Installation of permanent ADA upgrades for audience members and performers.

A full retrofit of facility safety features including sprinklers and fire alarms, access and exit

lighting, and more.

Resurfacing of the stage and removal of existing rigging; upgrades to electrical capacity; and

the purchase and installation of stage lighting instruments, rigging and sound.

Portable seating for 99 – the maximum occupancy for live events until Phase III has been

completed.

The purchase and installation of two permanent modular dressing rooms.

The goal of the project is to reopen Lompoc Theatre in time for its May 2027 100th birthday celebration.