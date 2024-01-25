Poster contest underway for the 50th Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The poster contest for the 50th Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is underway.

Twenty-seven pieces of art are on display at the Legacy Art Gallery at 1230 State St in Santa Barbara for people to come by and vote for their favorite to be this year's poster design.

Artists were asked to create something that reflect's this year's theme, "Flying of Fancy."

Penny Little, Solstice's Executive Director, hopes people will come by and experience the art in person.

"We prefer that people come and see the artwork. I mean, some of them have feathers, you know, I mean, some of them are multidimensional. They're not just they're not just two dimensional objects!"

The art submissions will be on display at the gallery until Tuesday, January 30th.

The top ten pieces of art will then be posted online for the public to vote for their favorite. Little hopes the Solstice Board will vote on a final design by the middle of February.