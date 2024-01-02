Hundreds take the ‘Polar Dip’ in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Hundreds of people started 2024 by participating in the 8th annual Santa Barbara Polar Dip.

Hugh Margerum and Julie DeAngelis have organized the dip since 2017. This year, they teamed up with the nonprofit Adam's Angels.

"This is by far the largest, we looked under every rock, we called all the angels!" said Adam McKaig, President of Adam's Angels.

More than three hundred people of all ages took a dip into the chilly ocean Monday morning. For many people, this was their first time participating, for others this is a New Year's Day tradition.

People celebrate in the chilly waters off the Santa Barbara coast New Year's Day. (Ryder Christ/KEYT)

One polar plunger said this was the perfect way to start her new year.

"I am confronting all my fears and insecurities!"

Participants were asked to donate $5 to Adam's Angels, a nonprofit that supports people experiencing homelessness year-round, veterans, and seniors.

Those that took the plunge were given pins and a certificate after drying off.